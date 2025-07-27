Boy, 6, drowns after wandering away from family reunion at Belle Isle Park

Two arrested after carjacking shootout in Detroit; sports, weather and other top stories

A 6-year-old boy is dead after drowning in the Detroit River near Belle Isle Park on Saturday night, according to Michigan State Police.

Multiple children, including the boy, were playing at Belle Isle Park during a family reunion. At one point, he wandered off from the other kids, police said.

Family members started searching for the boy and called 911 after noticing he was missing, police said.

The boy was found in the river near where the family reunion was taking place, around 30 minutes after he went missing.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Michigan State Police attempted life-saving measures before the boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"Our heart goes out to this little boy's family and also the first responders and community members on scene who did everything they could to try and save this child's life," MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said in a written statement on Sunday morning.