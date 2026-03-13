Bonita Gibson, woman said to be Michigan's oldest living resident, dies at 114

The woman believed to be Michigan's oldest living resident, Bonita B. Gibson, has died at the age of 114.

"Bonita was the oldest living person in the State of Michigan. She was the second oldest in the United States, and the seventh oldest in the world," her obituary states.

Born on July 4, 1911, in Missouri, she grew up on a farm. Gibson told CBS Detroit in 2023 that she met her future husband, Kenneth, when they were both in high school. They were married for 72 years when he died.

Bonita Gibson Jesse Gonzales/CBS Detroit

The stories of her life include getting through the Great Depression with little money, but plenty to eat with access to chickens, garden vegetables and fruit trees. They also lived in Idaho, working with other relatives in the potato industry.

She had fond memories of her life during the 1950s and 1960s, when she and her husband would go dancing with friends every weekend.

The couple had one son, Richard, who survives.

"The birth was exceedingly hard, so I thought, I don't think I want to do this again," Gibson said jokingly.

After her husband died, she moved to Metro Detroit as she had grandchildren in the area. By the time she died, she had 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation and services are scheduled for March 24 at John N. Santeiu & Son in Garden City, Michigan, with burial to take place in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The above video originally aired on July 21, 2023.