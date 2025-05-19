Bond proposal aims to replace decades-old Livonia library

If you've been to the Bennett Library in Livonia, Michigan, you might notice not much has changed since it first opened in the mid-1980s.

While the city could spend more to keep the building around for a few more decades, it's exploring ways to build a new one that would bring it into the 21st century. There are talks about funding a brand new library with an upcoming bond vote in August.

"We typically go to Redford Library because they just did this big renovation and the kids love it so much," said Livonia resident Ashley Cooper.

Even though Cooper grew up going to the local library and even lives closer to it, her kids prefer the newer one down the road in Redford.

"They also have tunnels and a play section where they have a turf. They even have a rock-climbing wall, and it's pretty cool. It's all decorated," she said.

Cooper says libraries do much more now than when she was a kid growing up in Livonia, and those working here agree. Unfortunately, they can only do so much with the building designed more than 40 years ago.

"Just walking around and trying to find an outlet to plug in your device is going to be very challenging," said Livonia library director Kristen Edson.

Those challenges keep them from being able to evolve with the community they serve, according to Edson.

"Things like podcasting studios, 3D printers, laser printers that requires a lot of power in a specific room. You need ventilation that's appropriate for the space as well," she said.

From an engineering point of view, a new building might be a better option than trying to improve the current one.

"You're going to spend a lot of money making it passable, but for a little more money, you get something that's a little more compliant to exactly what you want it to be," said assistant City of Livonia engineer David Lear.

A bond vote on August 5th could make that a reality. If it passes, Livonia taxpayers could see an average increase of roughly $12 per month to fund the $150-million bond over the next 25 years. In return, they would get a new library, a new police headquarters, upgrades to several fire stations, and more.

The city already has ideas to combine the potential new library with a new city hall building, but they want to hear from residents about exactly what goes in it. You can tell them what you think during an open house they're planning for June, with that big vote once again happening on Aug. 5.