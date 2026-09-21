Bond set at $2 million after Uber ride share driver killed in traffic crash

Bond was set at $2 million for a Detroit man accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that led to the death of a ride-share driver and serious injuries to the passenger.

The crash happened about 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Coolidge Highway in Oak Park, and was followed shortly afterward by another collision involving a police car.

Tracy Darwin Sutton of Detroit was arraigned on Sunday in 45-B District Court on one count each of operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing severe injury, the Oak Park Police Department said. Bond was set at $2 million. His next scheduled court appearance is on Sept. 28.

When police arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash, they found a 23-year-old man on the roadway of Eight Mile Road. He was in the rear passenger seat of a Buick Envison that was hired as ride share vehicle. Officials said that man was taken to a local hospital with critical-level injuries.

The driver of the ride share vehicle, who was affiliated with Uber, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver, a 19-year-old man who was operating a Dodge Charger, had minor injuries and was taken into custody on suspicion of intoxication. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was not injured.

While authorities were still working that scene, another vehicle rear-ended a police vehicle that was parked near the accident. That driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.