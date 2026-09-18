Uber driver killed, passenger hurt, police car struck at multiple-car crash scene in Oak Park

A ride-share driver was killed and another passenger injured in the aftermath of a crash that happened about 11 p.m. Thursday in the city of Oak Park, Michigan.

The crash, which happened at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Coolidge Highway, was followed shortly afterward by another collision involving a police car, city officials said.

The driver, who was affiliated with Uber, was extricated from the car by the Detroit Fire Department and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

A 23-year-old man, who was in the rear passenger seat of the Uber vehicle, was found on the roadway of Eight Mile Road when first responders arrived. He was ejected from the vehicle during the collision, according to city officials. Officials say he was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

While authorities were investigating that initial crash, another vehicle rear-ended the police department's patrol vehicle that was on scene. The officer was not in the police car at the time it was struck and was not injured, according to city officials.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the parked police car was reported to be in stable condition and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Investigators of the initial car crash determined that the Uber driver was traveling northbound on Coolidge Highway in a Buick Envision and had the right of way when a second vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was traveling eastbound on Eight Mile Road, disregarded the traffic signal at the intersection, and collided with the Envision Uber vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, a 19-year-old male, sustained minor injuries, while an 18-year-old female passenger was not injured, officials say.

The 19-year-old Dodger driver is believed to have been intoxicated while driving, according to investigators, and was taken into custody by the Oak Park Public Safety Department. The case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for the appropriate charges.

Accident reconstruction and investigation are still ongoing under the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic crash," said Steve Cooper, director of the Oak Park Department of Public Safety. "We urge drivers to slow down, never drive under the influence, eliminate distractions, buckle up and remain attentive to pedestrians and others sharing the roadway. Safe driving requires constant focus and responsible decision-making. A few simple choices can save lives and help keep our community safe."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Uber for comment.

Officers ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Oak Park Department of Public Safety at 248-691-7520.