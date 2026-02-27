Watch CBS News
Boil water advisory lifted for New Haven, continues in part of Lenox Township

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
/ CBS Detroit

A boil water advisory was lifted Friday for New Haven, Michigan,, after having been in effect since Tuesday night. 

The Village of New Haven gave that announcement, saying water testing has been taking place. "Our water has been deemed safe to consume," the village said

In the meantime, Great Lakes Water Authority said Friday a boil water advisory remains in place for the affected area of Lenox Township because of low water pressure. Water testing continues for those residents.

The village of about 6,000 people and nearby township residents were under the boil water advisory because of low water pressure noted in the system. A utility crew had struck a 36-inch Great Lakes Water Authority main along Gratiot Avenue near 24 Mile Road, which led to the precautions. 

New Haven area schools were closed on Wednesday because of the circumstances. 

