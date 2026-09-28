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Boil water advisory continues for Village of Romeo

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A boil water advisory continues until further notice in the Village of Romeo in Macomb County, Michigan, where a water main break occurred on Saturday.

While the water main break was isolated and water pressure restored over the weekend, village officials said a boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

boil-water-slider-romeo.jpg
Department of Public Works crews work on repairs to the scene of a water main break in Romeo, Michigan. Village of Romeo

When a boil water advisory is issued, affected residents should not drink or use tap water to prepare food or brush their teeth without boiling it first. Bring all tap water to a boil for 1 minute, then let it cool before using. 

As an alternative, businesses and residents can arrange for bottled water in those situations. 

About 3,700 people live in Romeo.

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