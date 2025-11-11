Body of missing Michigan woman, 76, found in submerged vehicle in St. Clair County

The body of a 76-year-old Michigan woman who was reported missing more than a week ago was found in a submerged vehicle in St. Clair County.

Juanita Clowney, of Madison Heights, was last seen by her family on Nov. 2 in Detroit. The Madison Heights Police Department says it received a missing persons report the following day, Nov. 3. At the time, authorities say Clowney was seen in the Clay Township area driving a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says it received information on Monday, Nov. 10, that Clowney may be in the water near the Algonac Boat Launch. The county's Marine Division used sonar and located a vehicle submerged in proximity to where her cellphone last pinged.

The sheriff's office said divers were able to pull the vehicle out of the water. Madison Heights police confirmed that a deceased individual was in the car and was identified as Clowney. The cause and manner of death are pending results from the St. Clair County Medical Examiner's Office.

"The Madison Heights Police Department extends our condolences to the family of Juanita Clowney during this difficult time," said Madison Heights police in a news release.

"Excellent work by the St. Clair County Marine Division, Dive Team, and Detectives for their persistence in locating the missing female," said St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King. "I greatly appreciate the assistance from other departments in these situations. The ability to share knowledge, personnel, and resources ensures the best service is provided to the community, regardless of location."

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Heights Detective Spencer at 248-837-2733 or Madison Heights police at 248-585-2100.