Body found in Cass County field

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A body was found in a field in Cass County on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced.

At about 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers responded to a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township after receiving reports of a possible deceased body in the field.

Police say the body has not been identified at this time. 

The case remains under investigation.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 12:32 PM

