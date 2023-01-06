Body found in Cass County field
(CBS DETROIT) - A body was found in a field in Cass County on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced.
At about 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers responded to a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township after receiving reports of a possible deceased body in the field.
Police say the body has not been identified at this time.
The case remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.