Body found floating in St. Clair River in Port Huron

(CBS DETROIT) - The body of a 36-year-old man was found floating in the St. Clair River in Port Huron.

Port Huron Police Sgt. Ryan Sheedy tells CBS News Detroit around 6 p.m. Saturday evening a fisherman located the body. Sheedy says the body was found near the Blue Water River Walk and Desmond's Landing area.

Sheedy says there were no signs of trauma or any suspicious activity. He also says it appeared that the body hadn't been in the water for an extended period of time.

Sheedy also says the man appeared to be from outside of St. Clair County and not from Canada.

An investigation is ongoing, with an autopsy pending.