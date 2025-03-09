Watch CBS News
Male found dead inside burning vehicle in Detroit, police say; medical emergency suspected

Nick Lentz

CBS Detroit

Police in Detroit are investigating after a male was found dead inside a burning vehicle near the city's North End neighborhood Saturday night. 

Officials say a crew with the Detroit Fire Department was putting out the vehicle fire on the 6400 block of John R. Street around 9:50 p.m. when the body of the male was discovered.

Investigators with the Detroit Police Department say a medical emergency may have led the vehicle to crash. 

"Preliminary information has revealed the incident is believed to be a medical emergency that led to a crash and that mechanical issues may have caused the vehicle to catch fire," police said in a written statement Sunday. 

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is working to find out how the male died.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information. 


