Woman's body found in Brownstown identified as assisted living resident

A woman's body was found outside Sunday morning in Brownstown Township, Michigan, and police said she was a resident of a nearby assisted living facility.

The Brownstown Police Department said the 88-year-old woman appeared to have been outside "for a significant amount of time," and in addition, she was not dressed for the cold weather.

Her remains were turned over to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

The woman was later identified as a resident of Forest View Assisted Living Facility, 19341 Allen Road, Brownstown, according to the report.

"As the investigation continues, we ask the community to join us in keeping the individual's family in your thoughts. This is truly a tragic event," police said.