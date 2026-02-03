Watch CBS News
Local

Woman's body found in Brownstown identified as assisted living resident

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A woman's body was found outside Sunday morning in Brownstown Township, Michigan, and police said she was a resident of a nearby assisted living facility. 

The Brownstown Police Department said the 88-year-old woman appeared to have been outside "for a significant amount of time," and in addition, she was not dressed for the cold weather. 

Her remains were turned over to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. 

The woman was later identified as a resident of Forest View Assisted Living Facility, 19341 Allen Road, Brownstown, according to the report.  

"As the investigation continues, we ask the community to join us in keeping the individual's family in your thoughts. This is truly a tragic event," police said. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue