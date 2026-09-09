Body found along Grosse Pointe Shores is missing boater, Coast Guard says

A body was recovered on Tuesday in the Michigan waters of Lake St. Clair, with the U.S. Coast Guard saying the remains were that of a boater who fell overboard Saturday.

The body washed ashore near the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club in Grosse Pointe Shores. The Coast Guard Great Lakes said the body was that of a 74-year-old who fell overboard about 7 p.m. Saturday from a 58-foot yacht.

The search and recovery efforts included marine and helicopter crews, with the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards, Grosse Pointe Farms Police and Wayne County Marine Division among those on the call. During the weekend, authorities searched 89 square nautical miles in an effort to find him.

The City of Grosse Pointe Farms rescheduled a fireworks show initially planned for Saturday into Sunday to allow for the search efforts.