Boat explodes, killing family dog and injuring two people in Macomb County

Two people sustained minor injuries, and a dog died after a boat explosion over the weekend in Macomb County, Michigan.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the Marine Division was called at about 12:35 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the Emerald City Harbor in St. Clair Shores. The sheriff's office said that video showed the boat was getting fuel at the gas dock when it exploded, throwing the people into the water.

The sheriff's office said the dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital and died from its injuries.

Responding deputies found large debris floating in the water, and the boat was nearly submerged and no longer on fire. The sheriff's office said environmental services were requested due to "large contaminates of fuel and oil into the water." Additionally, the fuel dock sustained damage in the explosion.

The sheriff's office does not believe foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.