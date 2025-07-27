1 man, 2 teens seriously injured in boat explosion in Oakland County

Two arrested after carjacking shootout in Detroit; sports, weather and other top stories

A 45-year-old man and two teens are in the hospital after a boat exploded in Waterford Township, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The man, his 16-year-old son and a friend, 16, were at the boat launch near Highland Road and Williams Lake Road, preparing to take a 17-foot Chris-Craft boat onto Pontiac Lake.

The sheriff's office says the explosion happened when the ignition switch was turned on, and that all three were on board at that time.

Law enforcement and rescue personnel were called to the scene around 1:20 p.m.

One of the boys had burns on over 50% of his body when he was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. As of Sunday afternoon, he's in critical condition. The man and his son are in stable condition.

The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the explosion.