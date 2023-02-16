Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan buildings lit green in support of MSU community

(CBS DETROIT) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is lighting up its buildings throughout the state to show solidarity with the Michigan State University community.

Blue Cross Blue Shield building lit green in Lansing. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

The buildings were lit on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and will be lit again tonight, Thursday, Feb. 16, by dusk.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Building in Detroit Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Here is a list of the buildings that are being lit green:

Blue Cross Lafayette Tower in Detroit (North Face: MSU Spartan 'S'; South Side: Green Heart)

Blue Cross Renaissance Tower Tops (500 and 600) in Detroit

AF Group Headquarters in Lansing

Blue Cross Lyon Meadows Conference Center Water Tower in New Hudson

Blue Cross Blue Shield building in Detroit Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

"Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan extends our deepest condolences to the MSU victims and their loved ones," said Daniel J. Loepp, President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. "We have been working to ensure members who are suffering because of this crisis have access to the mental health resources they need. We wish everyone impacted in our communities strength during this difficult time."