Bloomfield Township issues 6-month e-bike, e-scooter ban for riders under 16

Bloomfield Township is tightening its restrictions on who can ride e-bikes and where.

This comes after two teens riding an electric motorcycle crashed while crossing Telegraph Road last week, causing serious injuries.

Bloomfield Township is banning anyone 16 or younger from riding e-bikes and e-scooters on township sidewalks, property or roads for at least the next six months following a summer of safety concerns.

"As far as e-bikes, it doesn't sound like there's really no regulation on those, and I feel like there needs to be," said Bloomfield Township trustee Neal Barnett.

"They need regulation, they need education," said Bloomfield Township Trustee Valerie Murray.

Those were among the concerns raised by Bloomfield Township trustees before approving the six-month moratorium. Bloomfield Township Police Chief James Gallagher says last Tuesday's crash was a wake-up call that they need some regulation in place.

"We're seeing the same type of behavior with e-bikes as we're seeing with e-motos. One's just faster than the other," he said.

Gallagher says Tuesday's crash involved two teens riding an e-moto together to cross Telegraph Road. He says those are considered motor vehicles, they aren't allowed where bikes are allowed, and require a license, registration and a helmet.

"Those things can go anywhere up to 50 to 60 miles per hour, and we're seeing in the township youth driving them," Gallagher said.

Gallagher says e-bikes are regulated more like pedal bikes but still pose risks similar to e-motos when operated by teens.

"Individuals who don't necessarily have the ability yet to understand speed and distance, how far that thing will travel before a car comes and impacts you," Gallagher said.

He says parents who buy e-motos, e-bikes or e-scooters for their kids need to teach them how to ride them safely.

"They need to research what they're buying. These are marketed to kids. We want parents to understand the dangers of them, because we're seeing that they don't, and then a consequence happens, and a tragedy happens," he said.

Gallagher says he hopes by the time the moratorium is over, lawmakers in Lansing will have passed their own regulations to keep e-bike and e-scooter riders and those around them safe.