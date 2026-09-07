2 teens listed in critical condition after electric vehicle, pickup collide in Bloomfield Township

Two teens were seriously injured after a crash in which an electric vehicle they were riding collided with a pickup truck on Monday in Oakland County, Michigan.

The two boys, both age 13, from Bloomfield Township, were both listed in critical condition Monday afternoon at area hospitals, the Bloomfield Township Police Department said. The township fire department took one boy to Trinity Health Oakland Hospital, the other to Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital.

The crash happened about 11:56 a.m. Monday at Hickory Grove Road and Telegraph Road.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department said the two boys were westbound on the safety path along Hickory Grove and proceeding through the crosswalk at southbound Telegraph Road when a Ford F-250 pickup traveling southbound struck the electric bike.

The truck driver, whom police said was a 35-year-old Rochester Hills man, remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

Southbound Telegraph Road was temporarily closed for the on-site investigation.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department's Traffic Division and members of the South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team are handling the investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that can assist officers to contact the township police department at 248-433-7755.