Bloomfield Township residents frustrated by dropped calls as officials work to improve cell coverage

Dropped calls and weak cell service have frustrated people across parts of Bloomfield Township, Michigan, with one resident saying she worries the lack of reliable coverage could become a safety issue during an emergency.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said her calls frequently fail and she sometimes struggles to connect with family members.

"I have parents that are aging. And if they need to get a hold of me or I need to call out to them, the reception doesn't work," she said.

The woman said the problem goes beyond inconvenience, especially when someone needs help quickly.

"What if it's an emergency and I need to call the police, 911? It's a true danger because my phone sometimes will not work," she said.

Bloomfield Township officials told CBS News Detroit they are working with wireless providers to address areas with poor or nonexistent service.

Since hosting a Small Cell Open House earlier this year, the township says it has approved more than 30 applications for Verizon and AT&T to install or replace small cell poles. That is an increase from five approved applications in 2025, according to the township.

Township officials say they are continuing to streamline the permitting process and encourage providers to invest in areas with the greatest need.

A township map identifies areas with little to no cell coverage and highlights locations officials say are priorities for improvement. However, residents may still have to wait before seeing changes.

The township says permits are valid for one year, and providers are responsible for the construction timeline. Officials say wireless companies have indicated they hope to complete installations before winter, but there is no guarantee.

The township also says it has not received notices that any of this year's approved installations have been completed.

The resident says the need for reliable service became even more concerning after hearing about a recent deer attack involving a dog walker in the area. She says the person involved tried to make a call afterward but could not get through.

"I would assume that 90% of the homes in this area don't have landlines," she said.

For residents still dealing with dead zones, the concern is not just having better reception — it is having a phone that works when they need it most.