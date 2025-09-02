Blissfield Community Schools provides update on mold-like substance, bond improvements

Blissfield residents made history in 2023 by passing their first-ever school bond vote, allowing the school district to make serious upgrades to its buildings that had not changed much since they were built in the 1960s and 1970s.

It's also where the second day of classes was canceled this year after a mold-like substance was found in the high school gym.

Superintendent Scott Riley said lab tests revealed that the mold-like substance found only in the high school gym was mildew, which had been professionally cleaned before the school was deemed safe for students to return on Wednesday.

"We got the all clear. The air quality samples came back fine, so we're excited to continue on and looking forward to a great year," Riley said.

That includes completed upgrades to their fire alarm systems, possible through phase one of their $23 million bond.

Phase two saw asbestos removed and air conditioning added to the elementary and high school over the summer, while one of their biggest safety improvements, secure visitor vestibules, nears completion.

"When you have incidences of gun violence and things that have been happening across the country, you want to put not only parents, but staff, put their minds at ease that we're going to take care of their kids while they're here," Riley said.

Finally, phase three is still in the design process. Riley says the elementary school will be getting a new multipurpose gym, with the current space being committed as a full-time cafeteria.

He says the current middle school office will be turned into the new STEM classroom, and they'll also be adding more windows, something this building is seriously lacking.

The high school will renovate and expand its current band and art rooms as part of phase three.

"Kids go to other districts and see what they're doing there, and they're asking the question, 'Why don't we have any of that at Blissfield?' So obviously from the historic standpoint it's the first one we've ever passed, but more importantly it's going to set us up for the future," Riley said.

Riley says they'll be hosting an open house in all of their buildings once all phases are complete.

You can view updated photos of their work and renderings of the secure visitor vestibules here.