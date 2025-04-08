Watch CBS News
Village of Blissfield issues boil water advisory over municipal water test results

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
CBS Detroit

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Blissfield, including its water customers in Riga Township, in Lenawee County, Michigan. 

Lenawee County authorities issued the notice Monday, citing "high turbidity" among water samples at the water treatment plant taken Saturday through Monday that that may indicate microbial contamination. The community's water supply is through the River Raisin. 

"The village is investigating the cause of the high turbidity and collecting additional samples throughout the water system. Using boiled or bottled water is recommended until the village can collect additional information and sample results," the notice said. 

"It is safe to shower, wash hands and have contact with the water," Blissfield officials posted on social media. "We expect to resolve the situation within two to three days." 

The BP station in Blissfield posted on its social media that it will limit sales of some beverages such as brewed coffee pending updates on the water supply. 

Local residents and businesses who need more information, can contact the water treatment plant at 517-486-3350 or waterplant@blissfieldmichigan.gov

