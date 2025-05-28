Meandering bison blocks traffic on highway in Northwest Lower Michigan

A bison – initially described as a buffalo – decided to just stand in traffic on US-31 amid Grand Traverse County in Northern Michigan, tying up traffic in that area.

Grand Traverse 911 told the tale via social media Friday morning, urging motorists to "please slow down in that area. No need to call us, we have units on the way."

Although there was no picture provided of the actual incident, local residents clearly understood the scenario.

The resulting conversation included jokes and references to memes made popular by the National Park Service's experiences with bison. But there were also safety reminders on how motorists should respond around large animals in a discussion that picked up over 1,000 reactions on Facebook, in addition to hundreds of comments and shares.

"Nobody find that with your car, would be a terrible time," was one of the follow-up comments from the agency.

The animal was originally described as a buffalo, but officers later learned it was a bison. There are American bison herds living in Northern Michigan.

"Either way, please don't pet it or hit it with your car," the dispatchers said.

The animal was eventually rounded up and the highway ultimately reopened.