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Bishop Elementary in Ypsilanti closed for investigation of gas odor

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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An elementary school in Ypsilanti, Michigan, closed Thursday after a possible gas odor was noticed in the building. 

The closure affects Bishop Elementary on Whittaker Road, which is part of the Lincoln Consolidated School District. All other buildings in the district remain open, school officials said. 

DTE crews have been called to investigate the gas odor smell in parts of the building, the district said. This comes just days after a similar incident closed Cass Technical High School in Detroit for two days. 

Bishop Elementary has about 480 students in grades K-5. 

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