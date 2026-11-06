Birmingham, Michigan, officials seek resident feedback on deer population

After receiving complaints from residents about an increase in deer in the community, the city of Birmingham, Michigan, is now taking action.

City officials tell CBS News Detroit that these concerns have been known for many years, but lately, complaints have risen.

"Our commission is getting some feedback from our residents about the urban deer issue," said Birmingham Planning director Nick Dupuis. "We have received some emails, lots of phone calls."

Neighbors tell CBS News Detroit that wildlife has become even more noticeable on their property.

"Been here about six years now and compared to when I first moved in and now, I've definitely noticed a lot more of them around," said resident Alison Grenn.

"At any given day, there could be literally four deer camping out in my backyard. It's getting out of hand," resident Steve Allen said.

The city now has plans to develop an urban deer management program. Dupuis says the program is still in the planning stages, but the first step is to seek feedback from residents through an online survey.

"We need to know how you feel about it. We want to make sure that a program reflects the views of our residents, those both impacted and not," said Dupuis.

Dupuis says city officials will research how neighboring communities have dealt with their own deer issues and will focus Birmingham's program on data, with residents' perspectives at the forefront.

"There's been a lot of complaints, so I'm glad they're looking into it," said Grenn. "In terms of a solution that I would like to see is something that is thinking more about a long-term solution that is going to keep the deer away and not be a temporary solution."

"If I was out in a rural area where I had acres of land, I don't think it would be an issue. But with the size of the lots here and the population here, it would make sense to do something," Allen said.

The online survey will be available until the end of the year. You can also call and email city commissioners to share your perspective.