Birmingham officers use "Find my iPhone" to track suspect after Uber driver carjacked

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Uber driver was carjacked in Birmingham, and officers used the victim's "Find my iPhone" to track down the thief.

The incident happened at about 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. Officers were dispatched to N. Old Woodward Avenue and Hamilton Road after receiving a call from a 74-year-old Troy man who was carjacked.

Police say the victim, an Uber driver, told officers he was parked on Old Woodward, north of Hamilton when the suspect opened the driver's door and started to assault him.

The suspect then pulled the driver from the vehicle and drove off in the victim's, heading northbound on Old Woodward.

Officers learned the victim had a second phone in the vehicle, and they used the "Find my iPhone" app to track the stolen vehicle.

Broadcasts were made to other departments in the area. Bloomfield Township officers located the vehicle as it was traveling on Lahser approaching Square Lake Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect tried to flee but lost control and struck a guardrail.

Birmingham officers arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Police say the victim was not injured in the assault.