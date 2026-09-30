Metro Detroit business remains closed after $100K theft, according to owner

A Birmingham, Michigan, business is still closed after it was broken into earlier this month. The police department says it's investigating and has developed leads in the case.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 17, five men shattered the glass of a business in downtown Birmingham, stormed through the store, grabbed more than 200 luxury goods and threw them into garbage bags.

"Retail price of about like a $100,000," said Giulia Zhou, store owner of Via Manzoni.

Zhou says this is not the first time a smash-and-grab has hit her store. Thieves wearing hoodies burglarized the store in June 2024.

"Same thing, like people, four guys came in and broke the window on the left side, and they took everything in the store. After that, we upgraded our security system, and we put like two like alarms on each window," Zhou said.

For Zhou and other business owners in the area, the two incidents are alarming, especially given that the store is right across the street from the police station.

"We've certainly had our brushes with not similar, but in the same vein instances in our store that again, being across from the police station, you would hope that that wouldn't be an experience you'd have," said Danielle Schindler, owner of Scandia Home. "I don't think it's a reflection on the safety of the town, especially during daylight hours, and for shoppers and diners. I think with it feeling so targeted, it shouldn't necessarily make consumers feel unsafe to come here."

According to Birmingham police, this was a targeted attack, and there's no broader threat to the community. The attack has some business owners considering upgrading security.

"We do have a good amount of security, but something like this always makes you reevaluate what you have going on," Schindler said.

Meanwhile, Zhou is optimistic that the thieves will be caught this time.

"I'm pretty strong, and I don't think we should shut down the business or be afraid of them," Zhou said.