Bill would make Vernors ginger ale Michigan's official state beverage

A new bill introduced by a Michigan state representative aims to make Vernors ginger ale the state's official beverage.

Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell), who represents Michigan District 50, introduced the bill this week.

The well-known ginger soda was created by and named after James Vernor in 1862. Vernor was a Detroit native pharmacist who originally intended for the beverage to be a medical tonic that calms your stomach. It is touted as "America's oldest surviving soft drink."

Now a Michigan staple drink, Vernors is enjoyed throughout the state, whether as a remedy or a refresher.

The bill only contains three lines in its entirety, outlining that the people of Michigan are urging this symbol to be enacted, that Vernors will be the official state drink, and that the act will take effect 90 days after the date it is made into law.

Woolford sponsored the bill himself and referred it to Committee Government Operations.

Michigan would join a number of other states with official beverages, many of which are simply milk, as is the case in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kentucky, Vermont, Virginia, New York and both North and South Dakota. Ohio bucks that trend, having named tomato juice as its official beverage.

While Michigan does not have an official beverage just yet, the state does have a number of other official symbols. The American robin is the official state bird, the sweet crabapple is Michigan's official state flower, and the mastodon is the official state fossil.