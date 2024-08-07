Big Lots is closing up to 315 stores. Here's where.

8/7: CBS Morning News 8/7: CBS Morning News 20:42

Big Lots plans to close as many as 315 stores nationwide, the embattled discount retailer disclosed in a regulatory filing.

In addition to the closures, Big Lots detailed updated loan terms that reduce the Columbus, Ohio-based retailer's credit limit and hike the line's interest rate, according to the document submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. An earlier agreement allowed for as many as 150 store closings.

The expanded retreat comes a month after Big Lots announced plans to open three stores and close 35 to 40 this year, adding that it expected further operating losses and citing "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue.

Big Lots declined to comment on specific store closures, but said in an email that the chain reviews its store footprint on an ongoing basis. "While the majority of our stores are profitable, we have made the difficult decision to close certain underperforming stores," a company spokesperson said.

The retailer planned to support its "hard-working associates impacted by a closure, including by accepting requests to transfer to another Big Lots location, if they choose," the spokesperson said. Workers unable to move to another store will be given severance, the spokesperson added.

Big Lots in June reported a net loss of $205 million in the quarter ending May 4, 2024, with its president and CEO Bruce Thorn stating at the time that the company's sales had taken a hit "due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items."

The retailer's sales fell 10% to $1 billion in its first quarter, according to Big Lots, which operates more than 1,389 stores in 48 states, according to its website.

The state of California is set to lose 75 of Big Lots' 109 stores, according to the company's website, while none of the 116 locations in Texas are shown as closing.

Here's a state-by-state rundown of stores slated to close:

Alabama

1327 S. Brundidge St., Troy

Arizona

1416 E Route 66, Flagstaff

17510 N 75th Ave., Glendale

3630 W. Baseline Rd., Laveen

2840 E Main St., Ste 109, Mesa

6839 E Main St., Mesa

24760 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy., Peoria

2020 N 75th Ave., Ste 40, Phoenix

230 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix

4727 East Bell Rd., Phoenix

2330 W Bethany Home Rd., Phoenix

4835 E Ray Rd., Phoenix

1260 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott

10220 N 90th St., Scottsdale

940 E Baseline Rd., Tempe

7025 E Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson

4525 N Oracle Rd., Tucson

3900 W Ina Rd., Tucson

2520 S Harrison Rd., Tucson

Arkansas

2999 N College Ave., Fayetteville

California

1670 W Katella Ave., Anaheim

6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim

2240 El Camino Real, Atascadero

1085 Bellevue Rd., Atwater

1211 Olive Dr., Bakersfield

2621 Fashion Pl., Bakersfield

1482 E 2nd St., Beaumont

353 Carmen Dr., Camarillo

19331 Soledad Canyon Rd., Canyon Country

1611 E Hatch Rd., Ste A Ceres

1927 E 20th St., Chico

12550 Central Ave., Chino

2060 Monument Blvd., Concord

740 N Main St., Corona

5587 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

912 County Line Rd., Delano

1085 E Main St., El Cajon

8539 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

1500 Oliver Rd., Fairfield

9500 Greenback Ln., Ste 22, Folsom

17575 Foothill Blvd., Fontana

1986 Freedom Blvd., Freedom

3520 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

4895 E Kings Canyon Rd., Fresno

7370 N Blackstone Ave., Fresno

2900 W Rosecrans Ave., Gardena

360 E 10th St., Gilroy

1551 Sycamore Ave., Hercules

42225 Jackson St., Ste B, Indio

3003 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

1020 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra

6145 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa

4484 Las Positas Rd., Livermore

380 S Cherokee Ln., Lodi

1009 N H St., Ste M, Lompoc

2238 N Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

951 W Pacheco Blvd., Los Banos

1321 West Yosemite Ave., Manteca

665 Fairfield Dr., Merced

111 Ranch Dr., Milpitas

27142 La Paz Rd., Mission Viejo

3900 Sisk Road, Modesto

3615 Elkhorn Blvd., North Highlands

1702 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside

4430 Ontario Mills Pkwy, Ontario

1875 Oro Dam Blvd E., Oroville

6646 Clark Rd., Paradise

47 Fair Ln., Placerville

30501 Avenida De Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita

810 Tri City Ctr., Redlands

2620 Canyon Springs Pkwy., Riverside

565 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park

6630 Valley Hi Dr., Sacramento

8700 La Riviera Dr., Sacramento

370 Northridge Mall, Salinas

499 W Orange Show Rd., San Bernardino

3735 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

1417 S Broadway, Santa Maria

568 W Main St., Ste B, Santa Paula

2055 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa

1189 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley

633 Sweetwater Rd., Spring Valley

2720 Country Club Blvd., Stockton

27411 Ynez Rd., Temecula

955 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance

2681 N Tracy Blvd., Tracy

1840 Countryside Dr., Turlock

225 Orchard Plz., Ukiah

818 Alamo Dr., Vacaville

14790 La Paz Dr., Victorville

2525 S Mooney Blvd., Visalia

13241 Whittier Blvd., Whittier

52 W Court St., Woodland

1320 Franklin Rd., Yuba City

56865 29 Palms Hwy., Yucca Valley



Colorado

6626 South Parker Rd., Aurora

1990 S Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

2975 New Center Point, Colorado Springs

5085 N Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

2401 N Ave, Ste 19b, Grand Junction

2628 11th Ave., Greeley

8100 W Crestline Ave., Unit B5, Littleton

2151 Main St., Longmont



Connecticut

1470 Pleasant Valley Rd., Manchester

56 Turnpike Sq., Milford

3105 Berlin Tpke., Newington

42 Town St., Ste 1200, Norwich

1931 E Main St., Torrington

650 Wolcott St., Waterbury

40 Boston Post Rd., Waterford

560 Windsor Ave., Windsor



Florida

21697 State Rd., 7, Boca Raton

25191 Chamber Of Commerce Dr., Bonita Springs

901 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

7381 52nd Pl. E, Bradenton



328 E Sugarland Hwy., Clewiston

4847 Coconut Creek Pkwy., Coconut Creek

2400 W International Speedway, Daytona Beach

34940 Emerald Coast Pkwy., Destin

15271 Mcgregor Blvd., Fort Myers

1761 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale

3921 Oakwood Blvd., Hollywood

8265 W Flagler St., Miami

5580 Nw 167th St., Miami Lakes

2882 Tamiami Trail E, Naples

700 Blanding Blvd., Ste 1, Orange Park

11230 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

11672 E Colonial Dr., Orlando

1801 S Semoran Blvd., Orlando

7067 W Broward Blvd., Ste B, Plantation

1440 NE 23rd St., Pompano Beach

11854 US Highway 19, Port Richey

511 N State Rd. 7, Royal Palm Beach

3750 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

2236 Se Federal Hwy., Stuart

12601 Citrus Plaza Dr., Tampa

41306 US Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs



Illinois

8148 S Cicero Ave., Burbank

1699 River Oaks Dr., Calumet City

1139 W Broadway, Centralia

1608 N Larkin Ave., Crest Hill

204 S. Randall Rd., Elgin

10850 Lincoln Trl., Fairview Heights

340 Summit Dr., Lockport

7233 W Dempster St., Niles

17w714 W 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace



Indiana

138 W Hively Ave., Elkhart

3958 Illinois Rd., Fort Wayne

8401 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis

2136 E Markland Ave., Kokomo

2806 Frontage Rd., Warsaw

Kansas

7533 State Ave., Kansas City

2450 South 9th St., Salina

Kentucky

1321 2nd St., Henderson

1980 Pavilion Way, Lexington

4025 Poplar Level Rd., Unit 102, Louisville

Louisiana

3161 E Texas St., Bossier City

2354 S Range Ave., Denham Springs

3557 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette

339 South Dr., Ste D, Natchitoches

Maine

1100 Brighton Ave., Portland

Maryland

4420 Mitchelville Rd., Bowie

6623 Governor Ritchie Hwy., Glen Burnie

3331 Corridor Marketplace, Laurel

21800 N Shangri La Dr., Unit 20, Lexington Park

11989 Reisterstown Rd. #a, Ste A, Reisterstown

Massachusetts

41 Pond St., Ashland

400 Main St., Dennis Port

178 N King St., Northampton

179 Highland Ave., Seekonk

1150a Union Street Ext., West Springfield

Michigan

750 Perry Ave., Big Rapids

373 N Willowbrook Rd., Coldwater

2353 N Park Dr., Holland

3669 E. Grand River Ave., Howell

4254 28th St. SE, Kentwood

5625 W Saginaw Hwy., Unit 1, Lansing

32399 John R Rd., Madison Heights

2020 Grand River Ave., Okemos

1401 Spring St., Petoskey

6207 S Westnedge Ave., Portage

2850 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti



Minnesota

2614 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea

Missouri

4201 S Noland Rd., Independence

3225 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City

13637 Washington St., Kansas City

1417 N Belt Hwy., Saint Joseph

4433 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saint Louis

4930 Christy Blvd., Ste 2, Saint Louis



Montana

1200 10th Ave. S, Great Falls

2930 Prospect Ave., Helena



New Hampshire

216 Washington St., Claremont

Nevada

1601 W Craig Rd., N Las Vegas



New Jersey

471 Green St., Woodbridge

New York

2276 Delaware Ave., Buffalo

698 S Ogden St., Buffalo

4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129, Canandaigua

260 Voice Rd., Carle Place

231 Centereach Mall, Centereach

2309 N Triphammer Rd., Ithaca

4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

316 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh

43 Burnett Blvd., Poughkeepsie

751 Upper Glen St., Ste 2, Queensbury

North Carolina

8215 University City Blvd., Ste E, Charlotte

9535 S Blvd., Ste C, Charlotte

2000 Avondale Dr., Ste E, Durham

3420 Southwest Durham Dr., Durham

822 E Main St., Jefferson

1515 Garner Station Blvd., Raleigh

6540 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh



Ohio

11372 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati

9690 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati

359 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

1520 N Clinton St., Defiance

1170 Indiana Ave., Saint Marys

410 E Perkins Ave., Sandusky

4925 Jackman Rd., Ste 15, Toledo

7779 Tylersville Rd., West Chester



Oregon

2000 14th Ave. SE, Albany

18565 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy., Beaverton

1960 Echo Hollow Rd., Eugene

304 NE Agness Ave., Grants Pass

2083 NE Burnside Rd., Gresham

2121 Newmark St., North Bend

16074 SE Mcloughlin Blvd., Ste 8, Portland

2025 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem



Pennsylvania

713 E Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights

2820 Gracy Center Way, Coraopolis

201 West Lincoln Hwy, Exton

345 Scarlet Rd., Ste 22, Kennett Square

199 Franklin Mills Blvd., Philadelphia

2980 Whiteford Rd., York



South Carolina

1016 Pine Log Rd., Aiken

1841 J A Cochran Byp., Ste A, Chester

1937 Wilson Rd., Newberry South Dakota

1617 Eglin St., Rapid City



Tennessee

209 S Royal Oaks Blvd., Ste 206, Franklin

2301 Gallatin Pike N, Madison

1410 S 1st St., Union City



Utah

702 E State Rd., American Fork

1030 North Main St., Layton

1617 North Main St., Logan

5516 South 900 E, Murray



Vermont

1400 Us Route 302, Berlin

303 Us Route 4 E., Rutland



Virginia

590 Branchlands Blvd., Charlottesville

736 Warrenton Rd., Unit 102, Fredericksburg

2110 Wards Rd., Lynchburg

7743 Sudley Rd., Manassas,

5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk

8533 Midlothian Tpke., North Chesterfield

1650 General Booth Blvd., Ste 200, Virginia Beach

14603 Telegraph Rd., Woodbridge



Washington

1650 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham

14907 4th Ave. SW, Burien

17307 SE 272nd St., Covington

6727 Evergreen Way, Everett

1301 W Meeker St., Kent

1515 Marvin Rd. NE, Lacey

5401 100th St. SW, Ste. 102, Lakewood

5710 196th St. SW, Lynnwood

2815 Capital Mall Dr. SW, Olympia

1940 E 1st St., Port Angeles

3399 Bethel Rd. SE, Port Orchard

120 31st Ave. SE, Puyallup

14215 SE Petrovitsky Rd., Renton

1743 George Washington Way, Richland

9612 N Newport Highway, Spokane

1414 72nd St., Tacoma

2100b SE 164th Ave., Ste E, Vancouver

151 Easy Way, Wenatchee



Wisconsin

616 W Johnson St., Fond Du Lac

3960 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse

N78w14511 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls

5415 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

699 S Green Bay Rd., Neenah

3426 Kohler Memorial Dr., Sheboygan

1690 S Main St., West Bend



Wyoming

3501 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne

