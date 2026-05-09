Bicyclist severely injured in hit-and-run crash in Romulus, police say

Police in Romulus, Michigan, are investigating after a 55-year-old bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Friday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash in the area of 8500 Wickham Road around 6:37 p.m., according to police. Investigators, who spoke to witnesses, said the 55-year-old individual, from Romulus, was riding a bike on the road when they were struck by a grey 2025 Ford Escape traveling southbound.

According to police, the cyclist was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and was in critical condition on Friday evening.

The motorist in the Ford continued driving after the collision, officials said.

Police are seeking information about a grey 2025 Ford Escape in connection with a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a bicyclist in Romulus, Michigan, on May 8, 2026. Romulus Police Department

According to law enforcement, the SUV at the time of the incident had a Wisconsin license plate with the tag 40191AFT.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is urged to call the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.