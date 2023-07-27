Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash in Monroe County Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, on Ida West Road, west of Riggs Street in Ida Township.

Investigation revealed that Brian L. Ochs, 58, of Dundee, was riding his bicycle in the middle of the eastbound lane on Ida West Road.

Authorities say 24-year-old Cole R. Domanski, of Deerfield, was operating a white 2017 Chevrolet Impala drove left of the center to pass the bicyclist, but as he was doing this, the bicyclist veered toward the center and sideswiped his vehicle.

The bicyclist then fell off of the bicycle and came to a rest on the eastside shoulder of Ida West Road.

He was taken to a hospital in Toledo, Ohio, where he is in critical condition. The sheriff's office says Ochs was not wearing a helmet.

Domanski was not injured. In addition, he was wearing his seatbelt and the airbags did not deploy.

Authorities say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7557 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.