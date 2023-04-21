Best-selling author stresses the importance of prioritizing a work-life balance

(CBS DETROIT) - April is Stress Awareness Month and it's something that impacts people daily across the country.

Statistics show 75% of people said they experienced high levels of stress.

We talked with Kristen Butler, a best-selling author. She's on a mission to share a message of the importance of self-care.

Its often said that you need to get out of your comfort zone at certain points in life, but Butler has a different approach.

"We are always pushing ourselves, forcing ourselves and stepping outside of our comfort zone. I am offering the advice of actually getting in your comfort zone. Prioritizing your needs and prioritizing work-life balance," Butler said.

Butller is the founder and CEO of Power of Positivity, an online resource that's on a mission to uplift the world.

And the message is spreading. Right now the community has a reach of more than 50 million.

"People are always talking about how busy they are. In fact, they're finding their worth and how busy they are, but we're so much more than that. We are human beings were not robots," Butler said. "My book is called "The Comfort Zone. Create a Life You Really Love with Less Stress and More Flow." I wrote this book because I too used to work myself to the bone and burn myself out. It led to my rock bottom. Every area of my life fell apart. I literally was depressed and bedridden. This was a decade and a half ago, but from that place I learned that we need to prioritize work-life balance, if we want to live a life we enjoy and we want to be here for a long time. So, I'm really excited about helping people who feel over stressed, just like I did."

The book was released April 18. It is available wherever books are sold.