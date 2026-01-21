These are the best places to work in 2026, according to Glassdoor

A car wash chain with locations across Indiana and Minnesota ranks as the best place to work in the U.S., according to employee reviews on job site Glassdoor.

Indianapolis-based Crew Carwash scored the top spot on Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in 2026. Crew, a family-owned business that last year earned the second spot on the list, employs about 1,000 part- and full-time workers across its 55 locations in the Midwest.

Glassdoor bases its rankings on insiders' takes on criteria that can determine a good job, ranging from opportunities for career growth to satisfaction with compensation and benefits. Its proprietary awards algorithm analyzed anonymous reviews of U.S.-based employers posted on the site from October 2024 through October 2025.

"Flexibility is extremely important for employees right now, and that doesn't just mean remote work," Glassdoor chief economist Daniel Zhao told CBS News. "Some companies are willing to be flexible on hours or give more autonomy to workers in terms of how they manage their careers."

Still, most American workers are disengaged at work, meaning they're either doing the bare minimum or are resentful or unhappy, Gallup's latest State of the Global Workplace report found. Only 3 in 10 workers are engaged, the lowest level in a decade.

Engaged workers tend to have higher productivity and create better business outcomes, Gallup noted. Workers are checking out amid new pressures in the workplace, from the disruption of artificial intelligence to budget cuts, Gallup said.

Tech companies losing dominance

Although tech companies remain the best-represented industry on the list, taking 24 spots, they appear to be losing their luster among workers. That number is down from 26 spots in 2025 and 31 in 2024.

"This is part of an ongoing trend where many tech employers are trimming some of the things that made the job so appealing over the last year," Zhao said. "They are pushing harder and harder on efficiency and productivity."

To be sure, "there is still an enormous career and income upside, and you see that reflected in chipmaker Nvidia ranking third," he said.

This year's rankings added nineteen companies to the list, including Alaska Airlines at No. 38, Bath and Body Works at No. 80, Dutch Bros Coffee at No. 75 and Bank of America at No. 96.

Only two companies have made the list for each of the 18 years Glassdoor has released the rankings: Bain & Company, which ranked No. 8 in 2026, and Google, which stands at No. 11 this year.

Some white-collar employers are also dropping off the list, as some workers start to view blue-collar work as less likely to be supplanted by AI, Zhao said.

"There is still a balance with many industries represented," Zhao said. "But it is reflective of the overall trend in the job market where we are seeing hiring freeze up in white-collar industries."

These are the 20 best companies to work for, according to Glassdoor. To view the complete list, click here.