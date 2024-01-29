Water main repairs in Berkley expected to cause disruptions for some residents

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crew will be repairing two water mains in Berkley on Monday, which is expected to cause water disruptions for some residents, officials said.

Map of the area where crews will be working on two water mains from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29. City of Berkley

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29, crews will repair water mains on Ellwood Avenue between Wiltshire Road and Catalpa Drive.

Residents in this area are expected to have water disruptions during this time.

In addition, they may experience discolored water while crews are repairing the water mains and for several hours after the repairs are complete.

No boil water advisory has been issued.