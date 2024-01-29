Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main repairs in Berkley expected to cause disruptions for some residents

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 29, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 29, 2024 04:01

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crew will be repairing two water mains in Berkley on Monday, which is expected to cause water disruptions for some residents, officials said. 

water-main-repair-berkley.jpg
Map of the area where crews will be working on two water mains from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29. City of Berkley

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29, crews will repair water mains on Ellwood Avenue between Wiltshire Road and Catalpa Drive.

Residents in this area are expected to have water disruptions during this time. 

In addition, they may experience discolored water while crews are repairing the water mains and for several hours after the repairs are complete. 

No boil water advisory has been issued. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 9:37 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.