Berkley using new technology, Dearborn ticketing students to deter vaping

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you walk into a high school restroom, chances are you'll find a student with a vape or an e-cigarette.

"Never been immune to the kind of vaping issues that are spilling into schools."

At Berkley High School, Principal Andrew Meloche says vaping has been an ongoing issue for years.

"For the past several years now, I know some people call it like a vaping pandemic that's kind of taking over a lot of teenagers," Meloche says.

That's why Berkley High is buying in on installing vape detectors inside their bathrooms.

"They work like a smoke detector where they're going to detect the presence of any sort of vapor coming out of an electronic cigarette or a vaping device. And what that does is it's not like a loud alarm that starts sounding. It's a silent alarm that sends emails or text messages to designated individuals in the building," Meloche says.

But in Dearborn, Police Chief Issa Shahin says if students want the smoke, they're going to pay for it.

"The Dearborn Police Department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for teenagers caught possessing or using any type of tobacco vapor or marijuana products. Anyone caught on school property using tobacco or vaping products, or if in their possession and school property will be ticketed," Chief Shahin said in a video posted on the department's social media.

While these measures are meant to protect students in schools, Meloche says its also to deter its defenders from a dangerous habit.

"I'm a dad and I always want to protect my own children. And when I'm at school, I'm a dad to 1300 kids. And so the health concern is definitely a big part of it. And I care a lot about these kids and I want to make sure that they're making the healthiest choices they can make," Meloche says.

Meloche says vaping detectors are expected to be installed at Berkley High School within the next few weeks.