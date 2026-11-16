The city of Berkley, Michigan, plans to redevelop a major section of Coolidge Highway. To help shape the project, city leaders are seeking community feedback.

Coolidge Highway is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Berkley, with nonstop traffic daily.

"The last major improvements were made to it in 2019, so we know that we need to make some major repairs," said Caitlin Flora, director of communications at the City of Berkley.

Flora says those improvements will be made on Coolidge Highway between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads. Instead of simply resurfacing the road, she says city leaders will seek input from business owners, residents and visitors on what they would like to see added along this stretch.

"The goal of the corridor study is to really establish a shared vision for how we can rehabilitate Coolidge. Evaluate how we can maybe integrate streetscape improvements, green space," Flora said.

CBS News Detroit spoke with people downtown, including Lucas Ryder, an employee at Coffee and Bark. He says more destinations where friends can gather would be beneficial.

"I'm excited to see what they come up with, but I mean, I'm always a big proponent of walkable stuff and parks," said Ryder.

A few doors down, Toadvine Books owner Luke James says he appreciates the opportunity to weigh in.

"I think it's very exciting. I already, over the past few years, have noticed a lot more pedestrian traffic, people out and about. So, anything that brings more people together in Berkley, I'm a big fan of," James said.

For visitor Penny Jamerson, that includes a space for music.

"Maybe a venue that will have concerts, mini concerts or a place where musicians can go to," said Jamerson.

The project remains in the early stages. Flora says once the city has a plan, they will secure funding.

"That means nothing is off the table. We want to dream big, hear all the things, get all the opportunities and options that we can. We want to really make sure that this road has longevity for our community," Flora stated.

A survey will be posted on the city's website and social media pages starting next month.