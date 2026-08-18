Berkley City Council passes ordinance to prohibit e-bikes on sidewalks, in public parks

Berkley city leaders say they're taking a proactive approach to safety after unanimously approving a new ordinance restricting where electric bikes can be ridden.

The ordinance prohibits riders from operating any class of electric bike on sidewalks and in public parks. E-bikes will still be allowed on streets and in designated bike lanes.

City council members said the goal is to prevent injuries before they happen and protect both pedestrians and riders.

Some residents support the move.

John Gay, who recently moved to Berkley, said he has experienced close calls while walking through the city.

"My wife and I just moved to Berkley in December, and we love the town, and we walk our dog all over town and sometimes a little too close for comfort on the sidewalk, especially younger kids on their e-bikes zooming around, and we're trying to get out of the way," Gay said. "So keep them off the sidewalk. I think it's a good thing."

Gay added that he believes the city is being proactive.

"I think just keeping everybody safe and being proactive before something bad does happen, I think it's a great idea," he said.

Not everyone agrees with the ordinance.

Lucas Ryder, who works in Berkley and lives in nearby Royal Oak, said he understands concerns about safety and the increase in e-bike use among teens. However, he believes portions of the ordinance may go too far.

"I think it makes sense to not want kids riding those around in the street, especially kids who maybe don't even have their driver's license yet," Ryder said. "But at the same time, I think it's cool to see kids out on their bikes and trying to go places and be outside."

Ryder said the ban on e-bikes in public parks is the part of the ordinance he questions most.

"That might be a little bit of a reach. I haven't seen them at parks. I haven't seen that be a problem particularly," Ryder said. "A lot of times, if you're taking it to the park, you're probably not riding it the whole time. You kind of set it down and do some other stuff too."

During the council discussion, leaders emphasized that they are not opposed to e-bikes but are focused on preventing potential injuries and ensuring public spaces remain safe.

The ordinance comes as communities across Metro Detroit continue to navigate the growing popularity of electric bikes and the question of how they should be regulated.