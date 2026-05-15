Beloved Detroit Zoo chimpanzee Abby dies at age 42

Abby, a chimpanzee who has spent the last 38 years at the Detroit Zoo, has died, zoo officials announced on Thursday. She was 42.

Zoo officials say Abby was "compassionately euthanized this week following a decline in her health related to kidney failure."

"Our veterinary and animal care teams worked closely to keep her comfortable throughout her care, and the decision was made with deep love and respect for her quality of life," officials said.

Detroit Zoo

"She was a devoted mom to daughters Chiana and Jane, helping each navigate life within the troop. She was a loyal best friend to Trixi, waiting for her each morning before greeting the rest of the troop as they joined her outside. And from her favorite perch high in the root tree, she watched over the yard like the matriarch she was."

Abby arrived at the zoo in 1988. Officials say she would often bring items that didn't belong in the habitat in hopes of getting a treat.

"Her wit and her unmistakable presence made this place brighter," officials said. "To everyone who knew Abby — guests, volunteers and especially our primates team — thank you for loving her as much as we did. We will miss you, Abby."