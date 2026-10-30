Body of man found in water near St. Clair Shores marina, hours after he went overboard

The body of a Southeast Michigan man was found on Friday in the water near St. Clair Shores, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities learned about 2:23 a.m. Friday that Narvell Campbell, 46, of Belleville, had gone overboard near Miller Marina in St. Clair Shores.

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a 26-foot 1987 Sea Ray that Campbell was believed to have been aboard. In the meantime, the St. Clair Shores Police Department and Macomb County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The sheriff's office teams assigned to the search were the Marine Division, K-9, drone and Underwater Search and Recovery Teams.

At about 8:54 a.m., the sheriff's office said one of the underwater search and recovery team members found Campbell under the water.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believed that Campbell and another person were aboard the boat at the time. Foul play is not suspected; the investigation is continuing.

"The Macomb County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased," the agency said.