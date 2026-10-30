Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of man found in water near St. Clair Shores marina, hours after he went overboard

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

The body of a Southeast Michigan man was found on Friday in the water near St. Clair Shores, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. 

Authorities learned about 2:23 a.m. Friday that Narvell Campbell, 46, of Belleville, had gone overboard near Miller Marina in St. Clair Shores.  

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a 26-foot 1987 Sea Ray that Campbell was believed to have been aboard. In the meantime, the St. Clair Shores Police Department and Macomb County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The sheriff's office teams assigned to the search were the Marine Division, K-9, drone and Underwater Search and Recovery Teams. 

At about 8:54 a.m., the sheriff's office said one of the underwater search and recovery team members found Campbell under the water. 

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators said they believed that Campbell and another person were aboard the boat at the time. Foul play is not suspected; the investigation is continuing. 

"The Macomb County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased," the agency said. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue