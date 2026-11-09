Parent of opposing team defecates in Grosse Pointe South hallway amid football game, district says

Police in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, are now investigating after a parent of Bedford High School in Temperance was caught on camera defecating in Grosse Pointe South High School during a football game Friday night.

It was another dominant win for the Grosse Pointe South Blue Devils last Friday, winning 42-0 over Bedford High School. But days after the blowout win, police are now investigating the actions of a parent from the opposing team.

"It seems very immature for a parent to act that way," said Grosse Pointe Farms resident Christina Dzul.

Grosse Pointe Public Schools says that a father of a Bedford High School student entered Grosse Pointe South without permission and took a bowel movement right in the middle of a hallway.

"I don't know why anybody would do anything like that," said Grosse Pointe Farms resident Don Gray.

The Grosse Pointe Public School System released a statement Monday saying in part, "This behavior is wholly unacceptable and is inconsistent with the standards of conduct and respect that the District expects of anyone entering its school facilities. The District has filed a police report regarding this incident and will cooperate with law enforcement as appropriate."

Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Carl Shultz also released a statement that said, "At Bedford Public Schools, we hold our students, staff, and community to high standards of safety, respect, and sportsmanship, both on and off the field. We are fully cooperating with the host district and local law enforcement."

It's unclear whether the incident was intentional, but the school's security footage suggests it might have been, as the man walked past multiple bathrooms before leaving his evidence. And now parents and residents in the area are left with questions

"Honestly, these days with youth sports and parents and the way people get into their feelings, nothing surprises me," said Andrew.