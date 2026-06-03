Bear found in Mt. Pleasant relocated by wildlife officials, police said

A bear that was spotted up a tree in a mid-Michigan city was safely relocated by wildlife officials, local authorities said.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department, which was the lead agency on the call, said its officers used pole vaulting mats provided by Mt. Pleasant High School as a precaution on the ground during attempts to get the bear out of the tree.

A bear was relocated after it was found up in a tree in the city of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Mt. Pleasant Department of Public Safety

The animal has since been safely relocated.

The bear was spotted on Tuesday morning near Francher Avenue and Mosher Street, west of M-127, and was in a tree by the time local authorities tried to coax it to the ground.

Other agencies on the call included Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, Mt. Pleasant Streets Department, Isabella County Central Dispatch and Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

"Thank you to the agencies who assisted and to the community for staying clear and allowing responders to do their work safely," the Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department said.

Black bears are native to Michigan, the DNR says. While most of the animals live in the Upper Peninsula, the DNR estimates about 2,100 live in the Lower Peninsula.

A bear also was spotted via trail cameras in mid-May in the Carleton, Flat Rock and Rockwood areas.

The above video originally aired on May 13, 2026.