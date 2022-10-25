Batch Brewing Company to host dog adoption event this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Batch Brewing Company is hosting a Howl-oween dog adoption event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to help dogs find their forever homes.

The event is free and open to the public. Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control will have a number of great dogs on Batch's patio for potential adopters to meet and see if it's a right fit for their home and life.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Adopters must be 18 years or older with a valid ID.

You can also enjoy some craft beer and spirits to celebrate.

Batch Brewing Company is located at 1400 Porter St. in Detroit. You can find more information here.