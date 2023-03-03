Watch CBS News
MSP: Barricaded gunman situation underway in Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are working to resolve a barricaded gunman situation Thursday night in Groveland Township.

At about 6:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Grange Hall Road near Perryville Road where they spotted a vehicle in the ditch. 

"The driver yelled to the trooper that he was hurt but armed with a gun and may possibly want to further hurt himself.  Troopers and sergeants worked together with Oakland County units and began treating the situation as a barricaded gunman," MSP said in a series of tweets.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area as they work to "bring this to a peaceful resolution."

