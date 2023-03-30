Barricaded gunman situation ends peacefully in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a barricaded gunman situation ended peacefully on Wednesday in Warren.

According to the Warren Police Department, officers were called at about 3:12 p.m. in the 24000 block of Joann Street for a welfare check. Police say the caller, who was not at the scene, reported that a 41-year-old man was holding a gun to his head and provided background information as well as the address to the home.

"It was reported that the subject has struggled with mental illness and had access to firearms. Multiple officers were immediately dispatched to the scene," police said in a press release.

Officers heard gunshots and secured the scene with the Warren Police Special Response Team.

Crisis negotiators communicated with the man for about an hour before he voluntarily exited the house. He was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

"This case shows the teamwork of the Warren Police Department. Thanks to the quick response of patrol officers and the efforts of the Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators, this incident was able to be resolved peacefully with no force or injury occurring," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. Members of our Crisis Negotiation Unit and Special Response Team train regularly for these incidents and always strive for a peaceful outcome such as this. It is no secret that police officers are encountering more and more persons with mental illnesses, many of whom have access to firearms. Mental illness is a serious issue; it needs to be taken seriously by everybody."

Police say a search warrant resulted in the seizure of several firearms.