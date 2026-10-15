Banana Ball coming to Detroit in summer 2027
The Banana Ball is returning to Detroit for two days in summer 2027.
The games between the Indianapolis Clowns and the Party Animals are scheduled for June 25-26 at Fifth Third Park (formerly Comerica Park).
According to the organization, fans can expect "an unforgettable experience filled with high-energy entertainment, jaw-dropping trick plays, fast-paced action, and the unique atmosphere that has made Banana Ball a nationwide phenomenon."
Fans can join a lottery through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31 for a chance to win tickets. Visit Banana Ball's website for more information and to enter the ticket lottery.
The Banana Ball made its Detroit debut in September 2026.