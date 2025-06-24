Baby rushed to hospital after near-drowning incident in Dearborn

Two shot near Detroit fireworks; and more top stores

A 7-month-old baby was rushed to a hospital and is listed in stable condition after a near drowning incident in Dearborn, Michigan.

The accident happened about 9 p.m. Monday in the west side of the city of Dearborn. Police said the child was wearing flotation devices while in a small pool, but was briefly unattended and slipped under water.

Dearborn Fire and Police responded to the scene, found the child breathing and immediately took the child to a local children's hospital.

"We remind all caregivers to closely supervise young children at all times around water, regardless of safety equipment," the police report said.

The incident remains under investigation.