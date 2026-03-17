5-day-old baby dies after being mauled by dog in Novi, police say

A newborn baby girl died after being attacked by a dog on Tuesday, police in Novi, Michigan, said.

Novi police and firefighters were called about 8:28 a.m. to a home in the 42000 block of Liberte Drive on a report of an unresponsive infant, a police official said. A family member had found the baby, who was five days old, injured with wounds that appeared to be from a dog attack, according to police.

The girl was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The dog was removed from the home, police said.

The circumstances remain under investigation.