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5-day-old baby dies after being mauled by dog in Novi, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A newborn baby girl died after being attacked by a dog on Tuesday, police in Novi, Michigan, said. 

Novi police and firefighters were called about 8:28 a.m. to a home in the 42000 block of Liberte Drive on a report of an unresponsive infant, a police official said. A family member had found the baby, who was five days old, injured with wounds that appeared to be from a dog attack, according to police. 

The girl was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

The dog was removed from the home, police said. 

The circumstances remain under investigation. 

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