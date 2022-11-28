Avon Road closed next week as GLWA begins Phase 2 of water pipeline improvement project

(CBS DETROIT) - Phase two of the infrastructure improvement is set to begin near the border of Rochester Hills and Shelby Township.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said the next phase will begin Dec. 5. Crews will install a new 96-inch transmission line near Avon Road, between 23 Mile and Dequindre roads.

GLWA said a portion of Avon Road will be closed while crews install the new water line. That area stretches from the roundabout that connect East Avon and Dequindre, to the area just west of where Dequindre intersects with 23 Mile. That's near Yates Park, where Avon crossed the Clinton River. That portion of Avon will be closed from Dec. 5 to mid-August of 2023. The intersection of Dequindre and 23 Mile will be shut down a few months later in early April, and will also reopen in mid-August.

A detour will begin at the Avon-Dequindre roundabout. Drivers will travel south on Dequindre to Hamlin, then east on Hamlin toward Ryan Road. From there, they will head north to 23 Mile.

Phase two of infrastructure improvements includes:

Installing feet 2,200 of pipeline.

Reconstruction and widening of East Avon Road.

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Dequindre and 23 Mile Road.

Replacement of a metal pipe culvert at the Yates mill race.

According to GLWA, the project will boost the reliability of the water line which serves more than a million residents, and remove parts of the pipeline businesses and backyards. Improvements in traffic flow and pedestrian safety are also expected.

GLWA said drinking water will keep flowing during phase 2 of the project.

"Collaborations like the one between GLWA and the Road Commission are critical to ensuring we continue to provide water of unquestionable quality to our member partners," said Cheryl Porter, chief operating officer of GLWA Water and Field Services. "By coordinating these large infrastructure projects, we reduce the impact of construction on local communities. We look forward to continuing into phase two of this particular project, which will improve operations and maintenance of a very large water main that supplies water to three southeast Michigan counties."

This project began last November. GLWA expects it to be done by mid-August of next year.