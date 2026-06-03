New Avfight complex opens at Detroit's Coleman A. Young International Airport

Fixed-based operator Avflight opened a new complex at Coleman A. Young International Airport on Wednesday, highlighting the city of Detroit's efforts to revitalize the airport.

The complex, which is the airport's first new facility in 60 years, includes a 5,000-square-foot terminal, a 20,000-square-foot heated hangar and an attached garage. The 24/7 facility includes a pilot's lounge, a conference room, private sleep rooms for flight crew members and private tenant rooms.

City officials say the facility is designed to provide general aviation aircraft with fuel and ground handling services.

The new 20,000-square-foot Avflight hanger at Coleman Young International Airport (KDET). City of Detroit

"Avflight's significant investment and long-term commitment to Coleman Young International Airport is an indication of the bright future our airport has ahead of it," said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. "The services and amenities Avflight will provide at this new facility will help make City Airport an increasingly popular destination for private aircraft, bringing visitors and investment to Detroit. It also is the first new facility to be built at the airport in 60 years and one of several opening this year."

The opening comes two years after the city announced a plan to revitalize the airport, including upgrades to non-commercial aviation operations. At the time, city officials said Avflight would have a 30-year leasehold. The Ann Arbor-based company has been operating at the airport for more than 10 years.

"Today represents the culmination of a shared vision for Coleman A. Young International Airport. This facility strengthens Detroit's aviation infrastructure while creating new opportunities for business, investment and connectivity. We're proud to celebrate this milestone alongside our city partners and the community," said Joe Meszaros, senior vice president of operations at Avflight.

According to city officials, other projects include a $3.5 million runway renovation, LED taxi lighting upgrades, a new control tower and ramp pavement improvements.