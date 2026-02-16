Average gas prices in Michigan briefly hit $3.03, setting new high for 2026

Gas prices in Michigan reached a new high for 2026 last week, according to tracking by AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average $2.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, after having hit a high of $3.03 on Thursday, AAA said Monday.

The current price of $2.98 per gallon is up 15 cents from a week ago; 2 cents less than this time last month; and 9 cents less than this time last year. At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs about $44.

Some metro areas are seeing price points above $3 a gallon, said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. Specifically, the most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Ann Arbor at $3.07, Jackson at $3.02 and Lansing at $3.00.

Metro Detroit's current average is $2.99 per gallon, which AAA says is about 6 cents more than last week's average, but 15 cents less than this same time last year.

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Traverse City at $2.50, Marquette at $2.77 and Benton Harbor at $2.88.