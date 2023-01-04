Avalon closing Midtown location, relocating to new space inside Jolly Pumpkin

(CBS DETROIT) - Avalon International Breads is permanently closing its flagship location in Detroit's Midtown after 25 years and relocating into a new space inside Jolly Pumpkin.

In a Facebook post made on Tuesday evening, co-founder Jackie Victor announced the closure of the café at 442 W. Willis Street.

"We set out to build a hearth for the community where people could be inspired to eat well and do good. Helping bring that vision to life has been the honor of a lifetime," said Victor.

Victor says that in the past two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, they have worked to restart the entirety of the business, but the economy now demands partnerships and shared resources.

The West Willis Street location will close on Sunday, Jan. 8. People are encouraged to place orders online and 48 hours in advance if possible so they can fulfill as many orders as possible.

"In these coming days and months, we invite you to share stories and photos of your times at 422 W. Willis at our Facebook page, via email or drop off photos or memorabilia at 422 so that we can create a shared album of our memories together," said Victor.

Avalon will move into a new space at Jolly Pumpkin, located at 411 W. Canfield Street, which opens on Feb. 14.

Since its beginning Avalon has extended into a manufacturing space on Detroit's eastside and has opened locations in downtown Detroit and Ann Arbor. Here are the other Avalon International Bread locations people can visit: